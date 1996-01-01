21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
Problem 20c
Interstellar space, far from any stars, is filled with a very low density of hydrogen atoms (H, not H₂). The number density is about 1 atom/cm³ and the temperature is about 3 K. a. Estimate the pressure in interstellar space. Give your answer in Pa and in atm.
