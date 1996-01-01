21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
Problem 20a
A 1.0 m ✕ 1.0 m ✕ 1.0 m cube of nitrogen gas is at 20℃ and 1.0 atm. Estimate the number of molecules in the cube with a speed between 700 m/s and 1000 m/s.
