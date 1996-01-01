Physics
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Refrigerators
Anti-Heat Engines: Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, and Heat Pumps | Doc Physics
by Doc Schuster
25 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Thermodynamics - 6-4 Refrigerators and Heat Pumps - another example
by Engineering Deciphered
22 views
Hide transcripts
Thermodynamics - 6-4 Refrigerators and Heat Pumps - notes
by Engineering Deciphered
33 views
Hide transcripts
Mechanical Engineering Thermodynamics - Lec 6, pt 4 of 4: Refrigerators and Heat Pumps
by Ron Hugo
25 views
Hide transcripts
Refrigerators
by Patrick Ford
25 views
Hide transcripts
Anti-Heat Engines: Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, and Heat Pumps | Doc Physics
by Doc Schuster
25 views
Hide transcripts
How Do Refrigerators Work? | An Intro to Gas Laws and Thermodynamics
by Everyday Elements
35 views
Hide transcripts
2nd Law of thermodynamics - Principles of Refrigeration
by SeeTheChangeUSA
38 views
Hide transcripts
Physics - Thermodynamics: (11 of 14) The Refrigerator: How It Works
by Michel van Biezen
22 views
Hide transcripts
How long to freeze water?
by Patrick Ford
21 views
Hide transcripts
Heat Pumps
by Patrick Ford
21 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.