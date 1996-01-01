23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Refrigerators
A refrigerator has a coefficient of performance of 2.25, runs on an input of 135 W of electrical power, and keeps its inside compartment at 5°C. If you put a dozen 1.0-L plastic bottles of water at 31°C into this refrigerator, how long will it take for them to be cooled down to 5°C? (Ignore any heat that leaves the plastic.)
The coefficient of performance K = H/P is a dimensionless quantity. Its value is independent of the units used for H and P, as long as the same units, such as watts, are used for both quantities. However, it is common practice to express H in Btu/h and P in watts. When these mixed units are used, the ratio H/P is called the energy efficiency ratio (EER). If a room air conditioner has K = 3.0, what is its EER?
