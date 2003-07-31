5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
Problem 3.52a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Romeo is throwing pebbles gently up to Juliet’s window, and he wants the pebbles to hit the window with only a horizontal component of velocity. He is standing at the edge of a rose garden 8.0 m below her window and 8.5 m from the base of the wall (Fig. 3–48). How fast are the pebbles going when they hit her window?
<IMAGE>
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos