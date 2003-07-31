At t = 0 a batter hits a baseball with an initial speed of 28 m/s at a 55° angle to the horizontal. An outfielder is 85 m from the batter at t = 0 and, as seen from home plate, the line of sight to the outfielder makes a horizontal angle of 22° with the plane in which the ball moves (see Fig. 3–66). What speed and direction must the fielder take to catch the ball at the same height from which it was struck? Give the angle with respect to the outfielder's line of sight to home plate.

