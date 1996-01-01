Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics19. Fluid MechanicsDensity
Problem 12d
BIO. Artery Blockage. A medical technician is trying to determine what percentage of a patient’s artery is blocked by plaque. To do this, she measures the blood pressure just before the region of blockage and finds that it is 1.20×10^4 Pa, while in the region of blockage it is 1.15×10^4 Pa. Furthermore, she knows that blood flowing through the normal artery just before the point of blockage is traveling at 30.0 cm/s, and the specific gravity of this patient’s blood is 1.06. What percentage of the cross-sectional area of the patient’s artery is blocked by the plaque?

