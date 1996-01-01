BIO. Artery Blockage. A medical technician is trying to determine what percentage of a patient’s artery is blocked by plaque. To do this, she measures the blood pressure just before the region of blockage and finds that it is 1.20×10^4 Pa, while in the region of blockage it is 1.15×10^4 Pa. Furthermore, she knows that blood flowing through the normal artery just before the point of blockage is traveling at 30.0 cm/s, and the specific gravity of this patient’s blood is 1.06. What percentage of the cross-sectional area of the patient’s artery is blocked by the plaque?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Density with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford