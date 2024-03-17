10. Conservation of Energy
Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy
7:27 minutes
Problem 8.91
A film of Jesse Owens’s famous long jump (Fig. 8–48) in the 1936 Olympics shows that his center of mass rose 1.1 m from launch point to the top of the arc. What minimum speed did he need at launch if he was traveling at 6.5 m/s at the top of the arc?
<IMAGE>
