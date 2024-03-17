10. Conservation of Energy
Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy
8:19 minutes
Problem 8.40a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) Early test flights for the space shuttle used a “glider” (mass of 980 kg including pilot). After a horizontal launch at 480 km/h at a height of 3200 m, the glider eventually landed at sea level with a speed of 210 km/h.
(a) What would its landing speed have been in the absence of air resistance?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos