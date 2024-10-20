Understand Newton's Law of Gravity, which states that every mass attracts every other mass with a force that is proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. This is expressed as: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>F</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>G</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mi>m</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mi>M</mi></mrow><msup><mi>r</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>F</mi></math> is the gravitational force, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>G</mi></math> is the gravitational constant, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>m</mi></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>M</mi></math> are the masses, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>r</mi></math> is the distance between the centers of the two masses.