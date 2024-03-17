11. Momentum & Impulse
Problem 10.57
Textbook Question
(II) A thin 7.0-kg wheel of radius 34 cm is a uniform disk and is weighted to one side by a 1.50-kg weight, small in size, placed 24 cm from the center of the wheel. Calculate
(a) the position of the center of mass of the weighted wheel and
