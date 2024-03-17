11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Center of Mass
Problem 9.62
(II) A uniform thin wire is bent into a semicircle of radius R. Determine the coordinates of its center of mass with respect to an origin of coordinates at the center of the “full” circle.
