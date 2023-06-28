Skip to main content
Physics
Lenz's Law
Problem 29a
A circular loop of wire with radius r = 0.0480 m and resistance R = 0.160 Ω is in a region of spatially uniform magnetic field, as shown in Fig. E29.22. The magnetic field is directed out of the plane of the figure. The magnetic field has an initial value of 8.00 T and is decreasing at a rate of dB/dt = -0.680 T/s.

(a) Is the induced current in the loop clockwise or counterclockwise?

clock
