Physics30. Induction and InductanceLenz's Law
Problem 29b
The current in Fig. E29.18 obeys the equation I(t) = I_0e^(-bt), where b > 0.

Find the direction (clockwise or counterclockwise) of the current induced in the round coil for t > 0.

