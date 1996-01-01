29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
Problem 29a
FIGURE CP29.79 is an edge view of a 2.0 kg square loop, 2.5 m on each side, with its lower edge resting on a frictionless, horizontal surface. A 25 A current is flowing around the loop in the direction shown. What is the strength of a uniform, horizontal magnetic field for which the loop is in static equilibrium at the angle shown?
