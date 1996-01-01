29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
Problem 29c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A long, straight conducting wire of radius R has a nonuniform current density J = J₀r/R, where J₀ is a constant. The wire carries total current I. b. Find an expression for the magnetic field strength inside the wire at radius r.
6
