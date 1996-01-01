27. Resistors & DC Circuits
You've decided to protect your house by placing a 5.0-m-tall iron lightning rod next to the house. The top is sharpened to a point and the bottom is in good contact with the ground. From your research, you've learned that lightning bolts can carry up to 50 kA of current and last up to 50 μs. a. How much charge is delivered by a lightning bolt with these parameters?
