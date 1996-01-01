Lightning occurs when there is a flow of electric charge (principally electrons) between the ground and a thundercloud. The maximum rate of charge flow in a lightning bolt is about 20,000 C/s; this lasts for 100 ms or less. How much charge flows between the ground and the cloud in this time? How many electrons flow during this time?
