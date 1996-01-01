24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
INT A problem of practical interest is to make a beam of electrons turn a 90° corner. This can be done with the parallel-plate capacitor shown in FIGURE P23.55. An electron with kinetic energy 3.0×10^−17 J enters through a small hole in the bottom plate of the capacitor. a. Should the bottom plate be charged positive or negative relative to the top plate if you want the electron to turn to the right? Explain.
