Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves (Strings)
Next problem
4:05 minutes
Problem 16b
Textbook Question
FIGURE P16.57 shows a snapshot graph of a wave traveling to the right along a string at 45 m/s. At this instant, what is the velocity of points 1, 2, and 3 on the string?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
3:47m
Watch next
Master
Waves On A String
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
11:09
Physics - Mechanics: Mechanical Waves (2 of 21) Velocity on a String (Deriving Equation)
Michel van Biezen
89
03:39
16-71 Speed of a transverse wave on a string
Richard Wong Physics
127
12:00
Wave motion | derivation for velocity of transverse wave on sting | useful for JEE and NEET
My physics Teacher
238
03:47
Waves On A String
Patrick Ford
727
1
5
04:59
AP Physics 2: Waves 3: Speed of Transverse Waves in a String
Yau-Jong Twu
112
07:52
Transverse Velocity And Acceleration Of A String Element
DMACC PHYSICS
140
09:03
16.3 The Speed of a Wave on a String
Physics Demos
138
09:23
Velocity of Transverse Wave in Cord
Andrey K
126
02:33
Unknown Mass Of A String
Patrick Ford
462
4
2
02:37
Speed Of A Wave Traveling Up A String
Patrick Ford
446
4
1
09:22
Energy Carried By Waves On A String
Patrick Ford
498
20
02:45
Maximum Frequency Of A Wave On A String
Patrick Ford
396
1
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.