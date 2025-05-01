A horizontal string tied at both ends is vibrating in its fundamental mode. The traveling waves have speed v v v, frequency f f f, amplitude A A A, and wavelength λ \(\lambda\) λ. How much time does it take the string to go from its largest upward displacement to its largest downward displacement at the points located at (i) x = λ / 2 x = λ/2 x=λ/2, (ii) x = λ / 4 x = λ/4 x=λ/4, and (iii) x = λ / 8 x = λ/8 x=λ/8, from the left-hand end of the string.