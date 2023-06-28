The focal length of the eyepiece of a certain microscope is 18.0 mm. The focal length of the objective is 8.00 mm. The distance between objective and eyepiece is 19.7 cm. The final formed by the eyepiece is at infinity. Treat all lenses as thin. (b) What is the magnitude of the linear magnification produced by the objective?
