Physics19. Fluid MechanicsBuoyancy & Buoyant Force
A hollow plastic sphere is held below the surface of a freshwater lake by a cord anchored to the bottom of the lake. The sphere has a volume of 0.650 m^3 and the tension in the cord is 1120 N. (a) Calculate the buoyant force exerted by the water on the sphere. (b) (b) What is the mass of the sphere?

