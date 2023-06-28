Skip to main content
Physics19. Fluid MechanicsBuoyancy & Buoyant Force
Problem 14c
The average density of the body of a fish is 1080 kg/m³ . To keep from sinking, a fish increases its volume by inflating an internal air bladder, known as a swim bladder, with air. By what percent must the fish increase its volume to be neutrally buoyant in fresh water? The density of air at 20°C is 119 kg/m³.

