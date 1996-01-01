12. Rotational Kinematics
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
Problem 8d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 500 g steel block rotates on a steel table while attached to a 1.2-m-long hollow tube as shown in FIGURE CP8.70. Compressed air fed through the tube and ejected from a nozzle on the back of the block exerts a thrust force of 4.0 N perpendicular to the tube. The maximum tension the tube can withstand without breaking is 50 N. If the block starts from rest, how many revolutions does it make before the tube breaks?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Types of Acceleration in Rotation with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning