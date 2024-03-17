12. Rotational Kinematics
(III) An object of mass m is constrained to move in a circle of radius r. Its tangential acceleration as a function of time is given by a_tan = b + ct² , where b and c are constants. If v = v₀ at t = 0 , determine the tangential and radial components of the force, F_tan and F_R, acting on the object at any time t > 0 .
