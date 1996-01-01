Physics
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
19.7 Heat Capacities of an Ideal Gas
by Ken Schenck
45 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
19.7 Heat Capacities of an Ideal Gas
by Ken Schenck
45 views
Hide transcripts
Specific Heat...at Constant Volume? or at Constant Pressure? | Doc Physics
by Doc Schuster
33 views
Hide transcripts
Molar specific heats (Cp & Cv) #9
by The Science Cube
33 views
Hide transcripts
Heat Equations for Isobaric & Isovolumetric Processes
by Patrick Ford
33 views
Hide transcripts
Physics - Thermodynamics: (3 of 22) Molar Heat Capacity Of A Gas
by Michel van Biezen
26 views
Hide transcripts
Molar Specific Heat for Constant Volume and Constant Pressure
by Andrey K
63 views
Hide transcripts
Molar Heat Capacities of Gases, Equipartition of Energy & Degrees of Freedom
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
28 views
Hide transcripts
Thermodynamics: Specific Heat Capacity Calculations
by Step by Step Science
49 views
Hide transcripts
Calculating Temperature Changes
by Patrick Ford
26 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.