22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
CALC The temperature of 0.150 mol of an ideal gas is held constant at 77.0°C while its volume is reduced to 25.0% of its initial volume. The initial pressure of the gas is 1.25 atm. (c) Does the gas exchange heat with its surroundings? If so, how much? Does the gas absorb or liberate heat?
A cylinder contains 0.100 mol of an ideal monatomic gas. Initially the gas is at 1.00 * 10^5 Pa and occupies a volume of 2.50 * 10^-3 m^3. (b) If the gas is allowed to expand to twice the initial volume, find the final temperature (in kelvins) and pressure of the gas if the expansion is (i) isothermal; (ii) isobaric; (iii) adiabatic.
On a warm summer day, a large mass of air (atmospheric pressure 1.01 * 10^5 Pa) is heated by the ground to 26.0°C and then begins to rise through the cooler surrounding air. (This can be treated approximately as an adiabatic process; why?) Calculate the temperature of the air mass when it has risen to a level at which atmospheric pressure is only 0.850 * 105 Pa. Assume that air is an ideal gas, with g = 1.40. (This rate of cooling for dry, rising air, corresponding to roughly 1 C° per 100 m of altitude, is called the dry adiabatic lapse rate.)
A player bounces a basketball on the floor, compressing it to 80.0% of its original volume. The air (assume it is essentially N2 gas) inside the ball is originally at 20.0°C and 2.00 atm. The ball's inside diameter is 23.9 cm. (a) What temperature does the air in the ball reach at its maximum compression? Assume the compression is adiabatic and treat the gas as ideal.
A monatomic ideal gas that is initially at 1.50 * 10^5 Pa and has a volume of 0.0800 m^3 is compressed adiabatically to a volume of 0.0400 m^3. (c) What is the ratio of the final temperature of the gas to its initial temperature? Is the gas heated or cooled by this compression?
