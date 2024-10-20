Identify the forces acting on the car. The car is moving up a hill, so the gravitational force component along the hill is the main force to consider. This force can be calculated using the formula: \( F_{gravity} = m \cdot g \cdot \sin(\theta) \), where \( m \) is the mass of the car, \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²), and \( \theta \) is the angle of the hill with respect to the horizontal.