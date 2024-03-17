9. Work & Energy
Work On Inclined Planes
Problem 7.38
(II) If the hill in Example 7–2 (Fig. 7–4) was not an even slope but rather an irregular curve as in Fig. 7–23, show that the same result would be obtained as in Example 7–2: namely, that the work done by gravity depends only on the height of the hill and not on its shape or the path taken. <IMAGE>
