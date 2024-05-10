19. Fluid Mechanics
Pressure Gauge: Barometer
Problem 13.16b
(II) A house at the bottom of a hill is fed by a full tank of water 6.0 m deep and connected to the house by a pipe that is 75 m long at an angle of 61° from the horizontal (Fig. 13–53).
(b) How high could the water shoot if it came vertically out of a broken pipe in front of the house?
<IMAGE>
