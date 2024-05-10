19. Fluid Mechanics
Pressure Gauge: Barometer
4:29 minutes
Problem 13.80a
A 3.2-N force is applied to the plunger of a hypodermic needle. If the diameter of the plunger is 1.3 cm and that of the needle is 0.20 mm,
(a) with what force does the fluid leave the needle?
