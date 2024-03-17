10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
4:35 minutes
Problem 8.28
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(I) A 16.0-kg child descends a slide 2.20 m high and, starting from rest, reaches the bottom with a speed of 1.15 m/s. How much thermal energy due to friction was generated in this process?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos