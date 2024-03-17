10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
4:38 minutes
Problem 8.78b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(a) A 3.0-g locust reaches a speed of 3.0 m/s during its jump. What is its kinetic energy at this speed?
(b) If the locust transforms energy with 35% efficiency, how much energy is required for the jump?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos