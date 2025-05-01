Recall Archimedes' principle, which states that the buoyant force on an object immersed in a fluid is equal to the weight of the fluid displaced by the object. Mathematically, \(F_{buoyant} = \rho_{air} V g\), where \(\rho_{air}\) is the density of the surrounding air, \(V\) is the volume of the displaced air, and \(g\) is the acceleration due to gravity.