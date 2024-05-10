20. Heat and Temperature
Moles and Avogadro's Number
4:48 minutes
Problem 17.52
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
"(II) Compare the value for the density of water vapor at exactly 100°C and 1 atm (Table 13–1) with the value predicted from the ideal gas law. Why would you expect a difference?
<IMAGE>"
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos