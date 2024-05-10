20. Heat and Temperature
(II) A tank contains 30.0 kg of O₂ gas at a gauge pressure of 8.20 atm. If the oxygen is replaced by helium at the same temperature, how many kilograms of the latter will be needed to produce a gauge pressure of 8.00 atm?
