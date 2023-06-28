Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
33. Geometric Optics
Ray Nature Of Light
Next problem
1:35 minutes
Problem 30c
Textbook Question
It has been proposed to use large inductors as energy storage devices. (a) How much electrical energy is converted to light and thermal energy by a 150-W light bulb in one day?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
1:30m
Watch next
Master
Ray Nature of Light
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
03:38
Anderson Video - Geometric Optics Intro
Professor Anderson
97
03:33
VIDEO 1: The Ray Model of Light & Reflection
Graeme Low
132
07:06
Science Prep Course Physics: Lesson 2 - Ray Model of Light
BVC Upgrading
125
10:30
Ray Nature of Light
Patrick Ford
662
2
1
03:51
Introduction: Ray Model of Light
Physics and Astronomy Videos
256
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.