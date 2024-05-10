28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Assuming the Earth’s magnetic field averages about 0.50 x 10⁻⁴ T near the surface of the Earth, estimate the total energy stored in this field in the first 5.0 km above the Earth’s surface.
