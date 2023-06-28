Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics10. Conservation of EnergyForce & Potential Energy
7:20 minutes
Problem 10a
Textbook Question

A system in which only one particle moves has the potential energy shown in FIGURE EX10.31. What is the x-component of the force on the particle at x = 5, 15, and 25 cm?

Verified Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
7:24m

Watch next

Master Potential Energy Graphs with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
06:18
Anderson Video - Force and Potential Energy Example
Professor Anderson
147
12:49
Calculating Force From Potential Energy
Scott Secrest
177
03:59
25.1 Force is the Derivative of Potential
MIT OpenCourseWare
516
07:24
Potential Energy Graphs
Patrick Ford
795
6
06:51
Potential energy function and equilibria starting from a force function.
Zak's Lab
96
07:51
Computing force from a potential energy function (calculus based physics)
Zak's Lab
72
05:50
Forces & Equilibrium Positions
Patrick Ford
443
4
01:57
Potential Energy Graph of a Marble
Patrick Ford
503
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.