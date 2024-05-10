9. Work & Energy
Power
Problem 20.66
(II) Water is stored in an artificial lake created by a dam (Fig. 20–22). The water depth is 48 m at the dam, and a steady flow rate of 35m³/s is maintained through hydroelectric turbines installed near the base of the dam.
(a) How much electrical power can be produced?
<IMAGE>
