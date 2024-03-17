A bicylist of mass 75 kg (including the bicycle) can coast down a 5.0° hill at a steady speed of 12 km/h. Pumping hard, the cyclist can descend the hill at a speed of 32 km/h. Using the same power, at what speed can the cyclist climb the same hill? Assume the force of friction is proportional to the square of the speed v; that is, F𝒻ᵣ = bv² , where b is a constant.