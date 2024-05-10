Trees offsetting CO₂ . Trees can help a bit to offset the buildup of CO₂ due to burning coal and other fossil fuels. CO₂ can be absorbed by tree foliage. Trees use the carbon to grow, and release O₂ into the atmosphere. Suppose a refrigerator uses 600 kWh of electricity per year (about 2 x 10⁹ J) from a 33% efficient coal-fired power plant. Burning 1 kg of coal releases about 2 x 10⁷ J of energy. Assume coal is all carbon, which when burned in air becomes CO₂.





(a) How much coal is burned per year to run this refrigerator?

(b) Assuming a forest can capture 1700 kg of carbon per hectare ( = 10, 000 m²) per year, estimate how many square meters of forest are needed to capture the carbon (in the form now of CO₂) emitted by the refrigerator in (a).