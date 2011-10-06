1. Intro to Physics Units
Electrons are accelerated through a potential difference of 750 kV, so that their kinetic energy is 7.50 * 105 eV. (a) What is the ratio of the speed v of an electron having this energy to the speed of light, c? (b) What would the speed be if it were computed from the principles of classical mechanics?
