1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
12:42 minutes
Problem 37h
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A proton (rest mass 1.67 * 10-27 kg) has total energy that is 4.00 times its rest energy. What are (a) the kinetic energy of the proton; (b) the magnitude of the momentum of the proton; (c) the speed of the proton?
Verified Solution
12m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Physics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos