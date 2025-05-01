Multiple Choice
What is the acceleration due to gravity on the surface of Mercury?
Which of the following is closest to the acceleration due to gravity on the surface of Pluto?
You stand on the surface of a mysterious planet with a mass of 6 ×1024 kg and measure the surface gravity to be 7 m/s2. What must the radius of the planet be?
How far would you have to be above Earth's surface for g to be ½ of its surface value?