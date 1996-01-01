Acceleration Due to Gravity Practice Problems
The radius of Jupiter is 11.2 times the radius of the Earth and its mass is 317 times that of the Earth. Determine the density of Jupiter. Assume that Jupiter is a sphere and that the average density of the Earth is 5500 kg/m3.
An exoplanet has a mean radius equal to 0.09 times the radius of Earth and a mass equal to 0.00023 times the mass of Earth. What would be the gravitational acceleration at the exoplanet's surface?
Uranus's mass is 14.5 times that of the Earth, and its radius is 4 times the radius of the Earth. What would you weigh at Uranus' surface if you weighed 800 N on Earth's surface?
The mass of an exoplanet beyond our solar system is triple that of Earth, and its radius is half of Earth's radius. Using the previous information, calculate the gravitational acceleration at the exoplanet's surface.
The acceleration due to Earth's gravity at a given point in Earth's atmosphere is 8.70 m/s² instead of 9.80 m/s² at the Earth's surface. What is the altitude of this point above the Earth's surface?
At the south pole, a metallic sphere is suspended from a string. The measured tension in the string is 50.00 N. If you use the same device at the equator, what would be the tension in the string? Remember that the Earth rotates on an axis that passes through its north and south poles. Take g = 9.81 m/s2.