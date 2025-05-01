Recall that Newton's Law of Gravity describes the force of attraction between two masses. The formula is given by \(F = G \frac{m_1 m_2}{r^2}\), where \(F\) is the gravitational force, \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(m_1\) and \(m_2\) are the masses, and \(r\) is the distance between their centers.