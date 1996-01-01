31. Alternating Current
Series LRC Circuits
Problem 32l
The tuning circuit in an FM radio receiver is a series RLC circuit with a 0.200 μH inductor. b. FM radio stations are assigned frequencies every 0.2 MHz, but two nearby stations cannot use adjacent frequencies. What is the maximum resistance the tuning circuit can have if the peak current at a frequency of 103.9 MHz, the closest frequency that can be used by a nearby station, is to be no more than 0.10% of the peak current at 104.3 MHz? The radio is still tuned to 104.3 MHz, and you can assume the two stations have equal strength.
