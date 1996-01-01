31. Alternating Current
A series RLC circuit consists of a 50 Ω resistor, a 3.3 mH inductor, and a 480 nF capacitor. It is connected to a 5.0 kHz oscillator with a peak voltage of 5.0 V. What is the instantaneous current i when a. ε=ε₀?
